Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MDRR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,488. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 36.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

