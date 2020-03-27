Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 290,000 Shares

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,446,156.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medallia stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Medallia by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.