Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the February 27th total of 857,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

