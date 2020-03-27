Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Receives News Impact Score of -2.75

News headlines about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a daily sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

MFCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

