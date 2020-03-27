MedicCoin Price Up 60.4% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Graviex. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,153.28 and $433.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

