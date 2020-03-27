MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,300 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the February 27th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

