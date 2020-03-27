Medpace Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $4.56 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

MEDP stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.23. Medpace has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $109.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $33,391,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

