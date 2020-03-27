Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.63. 5,490,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2,513.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,035,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,011,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medtronic by 8,884.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1,061.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.