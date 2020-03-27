Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Short Interest Update

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,336,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 27th total of 12,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meet Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 728,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $405.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

