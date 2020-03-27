Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $43,544.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00598497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,593,687 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

