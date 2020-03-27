Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,427,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 7.57% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $904,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 112,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. 85,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

