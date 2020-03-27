Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,067,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 310,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.93. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

