Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $182,129.02 and approximately $11,436.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Membrana token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, ProBit Exchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.04796639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a token. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 643,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,843,951 tokens. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana.

Buying and Selling Membrana

Membrana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Membrana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Membrana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.