Mercantile Bank Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

