Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.55

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) announced a dividend on Friday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MRC traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 13.36. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.62. Mercantile Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.10 ($3.67).

Get Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.