Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) Insider Martin James Glanfield Acquires 173,603 Shares

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 173,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £24,304.42 ($31,971.09).

Shares of LON MERC traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 14.43 ($0.19). 721,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,982. Mercia Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.55.

Get Mercia Technologies alerts:

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mercia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mercia Technologies Company Profile

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.