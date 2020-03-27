Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $390,629.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $390,629.00 and approximately $28,286.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

