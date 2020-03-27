Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the February 27th total of 502,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,490. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

