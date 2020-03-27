Mercury (MER) Market Cap Tops $325,211.04

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $325,211.04 and approximately $565.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.02581877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00193678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

