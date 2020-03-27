Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,186,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 27th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH traded down $4.37 on Friday, reaching $39.31. 509,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,235. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $76.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.