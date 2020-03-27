Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $41.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

