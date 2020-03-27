Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $41.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply