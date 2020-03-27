Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 27th total of 92,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of MSB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 61,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,127. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $172.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.92.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.