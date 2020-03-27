Metal Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Metal has a market cap of $21.34 million and approximately $59.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004918 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025611 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Upbit, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Kyber Network and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

