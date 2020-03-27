MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $71,600.95 and approximately $31,075.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.04891567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036763 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003472 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

