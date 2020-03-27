Methanex (TSE:MX) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned a C$21.00 price target by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down C$1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.30. The company had a trading volume of 584,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,618. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$13.24 and a 1-year high of C$80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$869.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Kostelnik acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,573.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$958,607.50. Also, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,960.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,215.99. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $582,628 over the last ninety days.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

