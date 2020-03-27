Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.34 Million

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $672.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $680.90 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $679.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $765.86.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $659.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $717.31 and a 200-day moving average of $734.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $873.51.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

