MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,371 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.64% of MGM Growth Properties worth $128,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

In related news, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $22.36 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.