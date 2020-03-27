MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,975,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,873,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

