MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 179.11% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,158,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,873,900. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,135,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 270,654 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Company now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

