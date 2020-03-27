MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Reduced by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,366 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $30,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

