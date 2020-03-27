MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $2,756.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002995 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

