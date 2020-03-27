Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from to in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

