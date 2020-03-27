Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,944,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,839,470 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.26% of Micron Technology worth $749,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 10,111,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,510,088. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from to in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

