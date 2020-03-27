Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $199,845.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00.

MU stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 39,695,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,654,029. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

