Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,620,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510,088. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $651,802,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

