Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is AQR Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775,499 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Microsoft worth $1,890,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $155.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

