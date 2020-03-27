Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 889,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $142,882,000 after purchasing an additional 556,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

Shares of MSFT traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.70. 56,987,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,642,258. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

