MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Position Reduced by Lynrock Lake LP

Lynrock Lake LP cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,391 shares during the period. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 1.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 1.28% of MicroStrategy worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,865. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

