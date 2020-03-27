Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 54.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ RNMC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 10,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $23.98.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.