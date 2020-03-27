Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Update

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the February 27th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mid Penn Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

MPB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,260. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,349 shares of company stock worth $334,796. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

