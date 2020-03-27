Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the February 27th total of 159,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLND. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of MLND traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,093. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

