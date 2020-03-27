Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Receives News Impact Score of -4.00

News articles about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have been trending extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS MALRF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

