Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Update

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 27th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 260,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 370,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,443. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

