Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Mithril has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $3.06 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005717 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, BitForex, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, FCoin, LBank, Ethfinex, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.