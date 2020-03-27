Mitie Group’s (MTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Mitie Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.80 ($2.14).

Shares of Mitie Group stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 62.15 ($0.82). 476,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.10 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $218.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

