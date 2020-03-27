Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 153,781 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $25,927,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,737 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 721,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,660,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.10.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.