Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,212 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Zayo Group worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. SWS Partners bought a new position in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $2,313,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $2,658,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Zayo Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zayo Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,919 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

NYSE:ZAYO remained flat at $$34.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

