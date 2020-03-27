Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires Shares of 16,344 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $19.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.02. The stock had a trading volume of 29,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $413.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

