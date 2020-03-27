Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,855 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of HD Supply worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 152,696 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HDS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 179,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

