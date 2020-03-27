Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of News worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of News by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in News by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 212,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in News by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NWSA traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 268,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

